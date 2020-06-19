Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who turned 50 on Friday, is not celebrating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers during a violent clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh on Monday night.Congress has instructed its state and district units to not partake in any celebrations on his birthday.Sources said All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has asked party members to observe silence and hold prayers for two minutes in memory of the martyrs.Rahul Gandhi Writes Letters to Families of 20 Martyred SoldiersBlood donation drives were organised and food packets were provided to the needy in several parts of the country.Bhopal Man Sells ‘Modi’ & ‘Rahul Gandhi’ Masks, Twitter ReactsWishes Pour In Several leaders took to Twitter to wish Gandhi on the occasion of his birthday.Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended birthday greetings, recollecting the many conversations he has had with Gandhi in the Parliament.“He is a man with considerable intellectual curiosity, which sadly is rare in our politics. And, a man with great compassion and heart with a clear idea on where he would like the Congress party to take the nation,” he said in a video.‘Why No Mention of China in Tweet?’ Rahul Gandhi Asks Rajnath We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.