Food Kits, Hand-Wash Units: Political Leaders & Aides Help Out
As India continues to observe many labourers and workers leaving cities in large numbers as a result of the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat COVID-19, there is little respite for those worst-hit and struggling for sustenance.
Some political leaders and their allies are helping such people who have been badly affected in the lockdown in light of the coronavirus outbreak, by by arranging essential items for them.
1. 'Modi Kit' for Those in Need
Kuljeet Singh Chahal, BJP Delhi's general secretary, took on Twitter to announce what he calls 'Modi kit'. The kit includes essential items such as oil, rice, sugar, soaps, etc.
2. RSS Workers Join Hands
RSS Swayamsevaks and volunteers are coming forward to educate people about sanitation and providing food kits. They are distributing these food kits in many parts of the country.
Madhya Pradesh, CM, Shivraj Chouhan lauded these workers on Twitter for "wonderful work".
3. AIPC Kerala Installs Foot-Operated Hand-Wash Units
At many places in Kerala, All India Professional's Congress (AIPC) workers installed innovative foot-operated hand-wash units.
4. Congress Workers Distribute Grains
In Uttar Pradesh, Congerss workers distributed grains to people in need.
5. AAP MLAs, Workers Distribute Groceries
AAP MLAs are distributing groceries and essential items in many parts of Delhi with the help of local party workers.