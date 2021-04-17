Fodder Scam: Lalu Yadav Granted Bail, May Be Released Soon

The Jharkhand High Court on Saturday, 17 April, granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury.

The development comes after the high court in the previous hearing on 19 February had rejected Yadav’s bail plea, saying that two months were left to complete half of the jail sentence and bail could be granted only after that.

After the plea was rejected, Yadav's lawyer had claimed that the two-month jail period has not been counted, adding that the politician had been in judicial custody for one month in 1997 and one month in 2001.

Yadav was sentenced to seven years in jail in the case.