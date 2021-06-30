'Focus On Five-Fold Strategy for COVID Management': MHA to States
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in the letter, told the states and UTs to carefully calibrate the easing of COVID curbs.
The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday, 29 June, advised the states and Union territories to follow a five-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination' and following of COVID safety protocols for the management of the pandemic.
In a letter addressed to the states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla advised the states to carefully calibrate the process of easing COVID curbs, stressing on the need to ensure that "prompt and and targeted actions" are taken in line with the health ministry's guidelines.
The letter also emphasised on the need to adhere to COVID safety norms as lockdown restrictions are relaxed, in order to prevent a resurgence of the infection.
"To reiterate, COVID-appropriate behaviour includes mandatory use of face masks, hand hygiene, following physical/ social distancing (2 gaj ki doori) and proper ventilation of closed places."Health Ministry's Letter
The advisory indicated that a re-imposition of COVID restrictions can be considered for districts where the case load is high.
"States/UTs should closely monitor case positivity and bed occupancy on a regular basis, taking the districts as administrative units. On witnessing any early sign of an increase in the case positivity rate and higher bed occupancy, necessary action should be taken for containment and upgrading the health infrastructure."Health Ministry's Letter
The letter also recommended that the states and UTs closely monitor the COVID situation in districts with high case numbers.
"The States and UTs should regularly monitor districts with higher number of active cases per million population, as it is an important indicator to predict need for upgrading health infrastructure and logistics, so that early and prompt action can be taken in this regard," the home secretary communicated.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.