'Focus On Five-Fold Strategy for COVID Management': MHA to States

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday, 29 June, advised the states and Union territories to follow a five-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination' and following of COVID safety protocols for the management of the pandemic.

In a letter addressed to the states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla advised the states to carefully calibrate the process of easing COVID curbs, stressing on the need to ensure that "prompt and and targeted actions" are taken in line with the health ministry's guidelines.

The letter also emphasised on the need to adhere to COVID safety norms as lockdown restrictions are relaxed, in order to prevent a resurgence of the infection.