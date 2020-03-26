FM’s Package: What’s in It for Construction Workers, Daily Wagers?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a financial aid package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore to help India’s poorest and most vulnerable families cope with the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

Given that workers in the unorganised or informal sector are among the worst affected by the countrywide lockdown, questions have been raised about the measures the Modi government will take to address their woes. As per the International Labour Organization, unorganised labour accounts for over 80 percent of the Indian economy.