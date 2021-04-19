FM Clears Rs 4,500 Cr Credit to Ramp up Vaccine Production

The decision to sanction funds for the two pharmaceutical companies comes after the SII CEO Adar Poonwala requested the government for Rs 3,000 crore grant for ramping up capacity of the COVID-19 vaccine beyond 100 million doses a month.

Serum Institute of India, based in Pune, produces the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine, which is marketed as Covishield in India. Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company produces Covaxin.

Just three months after it rolled out its first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, multiple states have reported vaccine shortages.