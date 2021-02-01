FM Allocates Rs 3,768 Crore for First-Ever Digital Census

"For this monumental task, I have allocated Rs 3,768 crore," she said, ANI quoted.

The move away from the traditional way of carrying out the census, which is an exercise conducted for the purpose of determining the country’s population, comes as a part of promoting the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative.

In 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the 2021 census will be conducted through a mobile phone application, adding that, “This is the first time that the mobile app will be used for the census exercise. India will be moving from the pen and paper census to digital data, which will be a big revolution in the country’s census exercise.”