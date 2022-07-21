Flim-Maker Avinash Das Granted Bail by Ahmedabad Court a Day After Arrest

The photo of Shah and Singhal, which Das had shared on 8 May, was taken in 2017. However, as per the first information report (FIR) filed by the police, while sharing the picture on the microblogging platform Das had claimed that it was taken just a few days before 12 May, when Singhal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, reported Scroll.

Police have alleged that Das, who made his directorial debut with the movie Anaarkali of Aarah had deliberately shared the photo with an intention of defaming the home minister.