The number of passengers and flights were set to rise as air services to Andhra Pradesh were resumed on Tuesday, 26 May, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. "Airports are abuzz & passengers are back in air," Puri tweeted.He said 58,318 passengers flew to their destinations on 832 flights on 25 May, the first day of resumption of air services after two months. "These numbers are set to soar," he tweeted.According to industry insiders, majority of bookings on Monday and subsequent few more days were for flights between Metros due to the "pent-up demand". Airlines have reported healthy load factors and expected passenger count levels.However, around 630 domestic flights were cancelled on the first day of resumption due to restrictions imposed by various states including Mumbai and Chennai, PTI reported.Mumbai had decided to handle only 50 flights from Monday, Chennai 25 and Hyderabad 30, according to PTI.On 22 May, bookings had opened for 1,100 domestic flights for Monday.(With inputs from IANS and PTI.)