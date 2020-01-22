Delhi Fog: Five Flights Diverted From City, 22 Trains Delayed
Dense fog in the national capital on Wednesday morning of 22 January, disrupted flight and train operations with five flights diverted and 22 trains delayed by up to eight hours, officials said.
Heavy fog engulfed parts of the city with the minimum temperature settling at a notch below normal.
If the RVR is a minimum of 50 meters, then a pilot who is trained in using the CATIIIB landing system can land the aircraft at the airport.
"The minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, a MeT official said. The humidity level was 100 percent and visibility 50 meters.”
Dense Fog Might Affect Train Operations
The Agartala-Anand Vihar Terminus Rajdhani Express was delayed by 1:30 hours while the Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express was delayed by 3:45 minutes. The Rewa-Anand Vihar Express was delayed by six hours while the Azamgarh-Delhi Junction Kaifiyat Express was delayed by 5:45 hours.
The Ghazipur-Anandvihar Express was running late by eight hours, officials said.
"Dense to very dense fog very likely to affect flight operations and transportation due to poor visibility," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet.
Also Read : Dense fog disrupts air traffic, life in Kashmir
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)