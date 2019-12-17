Flight Asked to Abort Landing as Landing Gear Not Deployed: Navy
A "major accident" was averted on Tuesday, 17 December, morning at Goa airport when an alert runway controller noticed that a SpiceJet flight, on final approach, had not deployed its nose landing gear and it was forced to abort landing, said the Indian Navy spokesperson.
"The Runway Controller immediately alerted the ATC tower where the Duty Air Traffic Controller, Lt Cdr Harmeet Kaur informed the incoming aircraft to abort the landing," said the Indian Navy spokesperson on Twitter.
In a press statement issued in Panaji, the Navy said that Lt Cdr Kaur asked the aircraft to abort the landing and make a second attempt after a 'go-around', but even the second attempt too proved unsuccessful and the front landing gear was partially deployed only on the third attempt.
Goa airport is part of the INS Hansa Naval airbase located at Vasco, 35 kilometres from Panaji.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)