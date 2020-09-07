Fixed Electricity Rates for Delhi’s Non-Domestic Consumers Halved

While giving the order, it said, “In view of above, the Fixed Charges for the unutilized capacity for April 2020 and May 2020 (Contract Demand/Sanctioned Load - MDI) for eligible Industrial and Non-domestic (Commercial, etc.) consumers shall be billed at a reduced rate of Rs 125/kVA/month as against the existing rate of Rs 250/kVA/month.

The Distribution Licensees are directed to adjust the Fixed Charges of April 2020 and May 2020 for such consumers in subsequent two billing cycles from the issuance of this order”. This is a breather for the national capital's struggling industrial and commercial units which have been battling months of shutdown due to the raging pandemic. The regulator made it clear that the decision was taken “considering prevalent grim situation due to outbreak of COVID-19” to address the “hardships being faced by the stakeholders including electricity consumers of Delhi”.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received representations from Delhi traders associations, demanding relief on fixed charges during the lockdown.