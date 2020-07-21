Five Rafale Aircraft to Be Inducted in IAF on 29 July

“IAF aircrew and ground crew have undergone comprehensive training on the aircraft, including its highly advanced weapons systems and are fully operational now,” IAF said.

Post arrival, efforts will focus on operationalisation of the aircraft at the earliest.

The Rafale fighter aircraft will be armed with beyond visual range missiles like Meteor, SCALP and MICA, increasing their ability to take on incoming targets from a distance.

A senior Indian Air Force officer said that the Rafale fighter jets would be a major force multiplier. “There would always be a fear factor within the minds of the enemies,” said the officer, adding that even one Indian Rafale fighter can thwart the enemy's plans.

He also explained that India will be supreme in the sky when the Rafale fighter aircraft come to the theatre.

Built by France-based Dassault Aviation, the aircraft will reach India in July-end though their induction would take place later. Of the two squadrons, one will be at the Ambala Air Force Station and the other at Hashimara and will be dedicated for the northern borders.