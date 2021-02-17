Five Police Officers Allegedly Torture Dalit Man in Tamil Nadu
The family allege that the police have not filed any FIR on the incident despite their insistence.
Five police officers of Madurai’s Jaihindpuram police station have been accused of custodial torture by a Dalit man who sustained a jaw fracture on Monday, 8 February, and is currently undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, reported The News Minute.
Tirupathi was among the five who were detained by the police. The cops allegedly assaulted him after he and the others disclosed that they belong to Arunthathiyar colony, where the Scheduled Caste community of Arunthathiyar caste reside, added the report.
The family allege that the police have not filed any First Information Report despite their insistence, and have escalated the matter to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, urging to book a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
There has been no official response from the police on this matter.
Incident
The five men were reportedly performing ‘dhol’ music at a function near Madurai, and were questioned and stopped by the police at around 4 am on their way back, reported The News Minute.
The police did not give them a reason for detention, but took them to the station and allegedly beat them up after finding out they were from Arunthathiyar colony.
In a social media post detailing the alleged assault, Tirupathi’s brother, Tamilpathy stated that, “The police started attacking my brother on the chest and neck till my brother vomited blood. They also made my brother clean the blood and stamped on his jaw, since he continued to ask the reason for the attack,” quoted the report.
Tirupathi was sent home when the bleeding increased, and upon hospitalisation, doctors have been treating him for a jaw fracture, and injuries to his chest and neck, stated Tamilpathy.
He added that the ‘police have booked a case under Section 75 of Tamil Nadu City Police Act, 1888 and collected a fine’ from the five detained youth. This act is invoked in lieu of breach of public peace.
(With inputs from The News Minute)
