Six Ministers Dropped, 5 Inducted in BJP-Led Manipur Cabinet

The Chief Minister had gone to New Delhi, with BJP state president S. Tikendra Singh, on September 21 and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders.

On the speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle, Singh told the media: "We would go by the decision of the central leadership. Everything would be known in due course of time."

Before and after the BJP-led Manipur government headed by Singh won the trust vote 28-16 in the Assembly on August 10 following hectic parleys, a series of political developments took place in the northeastern state.