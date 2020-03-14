Coronavirus: 5 Suspects Who Escaped From Nagpur Hospital Traced
Five coronavirus suspects who allegedly fled from Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (Mayo) on Friday, 13 March, have been traced and asked to return, The Times Of India reported, quoting the police.
“The suspects, including two women, had come to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) on Friday morning to give their blood samples for suspected coronavirus infection. They were kept in the isolation ward. However, at night they left the hospital without informing the authorities,”Police official
The police later traced them and contacted them on phone. They have been asked to return to the hospital.
One of the women is employed as a help in the house of the first man who tested positive and is in Mayo itself. And one of the men is the cook. The two other men are colleagues of the first patient. The other woman had travelled to Italy. She was traced to a hotel. The others were at their homes, The Times Of India reported.
All of them told the police that they were frustrated at the delay in knowing the status of their samples. Police said that the five left the ward one after the other claiming that they wanted to use the washroom and have tea.
So far, three persons have been found positive for coronavirus infection in Nagpur.
(With inputs from The Times of India)