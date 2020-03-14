Coronavirus: 5 Suspects Who Escaped From Nagpur Hospital Traced

One of the women is employed as a help in the house of the first man who tested positive and is in Mayo itself. And one of the men is the cook. The two other men are colleagues of the first patient. The other woman had travelled to Italy. She was traced to a hotel. The others were at their homes, The Times Of India reported.

All of them told the police that they were frustrated at the delay in knowing the status of their samples. Police said that the five left the ward one after the other claiming that they wanted to use the washroom and have tea.

So far, three persons have been found positive for coronavirus infection in Nagpur.