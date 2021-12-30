First Year Student of Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College Dies by Suicide
On investigation, her roommates told the police that she had recently found out that she failed in two paper
On Thursday, 30 December, a 19-year-old student of New Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College was found dead in an unoccupied room in the campus. She was in the first year of her MBBS course.
As per the police, her roommates, on being enquired, said that she had failed in two papers recently. "On the evening of 29 December, results (were) declared. She was in depression since then," said Shweta Chauhan, DCP, Central.
The DCP added that the room was bolted from the inside and that it had to be forced open by the hostel staff. A suicide note has been found.
Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and further investigation is underway, they said.
(This is a developing story, and will be updated once more details emerge.)
