First Year Student of Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College Dies by Suicide

On Thursday, 30 December, a 19-year-old student of New Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College was found dead in an unoccupied room in the campus. She was in the first year of her MBBS course.

As per the police, her roommates, on being enquired, said that she had failed in two papers recently. "On the evening of 29 December, results (were) declared. She was in depression since then," said Shweta Chauhan, DCP, Central.

The DCP added that the room was bolted from the inside and that it had to be forced open by the hostel staff. A suicide note has been found.