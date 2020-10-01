First VVIP Aircraft ‘Air India One’ for PM to Arrive Today

“A joint team of senior officers from National Carrier Air India, VVIP security personnel and senior government officials are on the way to the US to accept the delivery of VVIP’s flight Air India One,” a senior government official told news agency ANI.

A senior official told Hindustan Times that the delivery of the aircraft was delayed due to operational issues.

“The delivery of the aircraft was scheduled for 25 August but has been delayed due to certain operational issues. It took a few weeks’ time to deliver,” the report said.