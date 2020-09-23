First Tourist at Taj Mahal Post COVID-19 Lockdown is From Taiwan

The Quint also accessed the contact number mentioned in the ASI register. This number, however, is not of the tourist but a local resident who helped Liang with tickets of Taj Mahal and other bookings.

The resident shared the clarification issued by the tourist regarding his nationality that clearly says that he is from Taipei, Taiwan.

“There are several Indian local and international news clippings of me since I was the first visitor joining Taj Mahal re-opening after 6 months. With photos and videos, somehow Japanese media mistook me as Japanese.

“For clarification, I am Gimmie Liang, Chinese name is 梁熾誠 (Liang, Chih-Cheng), from Taipei, Taiwan (R.O.C)!,” the statement mentioned.