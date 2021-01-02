1st Love Jihad Charge Sheet Filed Against 22-Yr-Old in UP’s Bijnor

The officer investigating the incident said that Afzal would visit the woman at her house under the guise of a false identity and they had become friends initially.

The report quoted the investigating officer as saying: “The victim claimed the accused sexually assaulted her and she came to know about his real identity when she went with him. He told her his real name and said he would marry her after conversion.”

Since the Yogi Adityanath government approved the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, several interfaith couples have had to bear the brunt of the police.