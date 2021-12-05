ADVERTISEMENT
First Omicron COVID-19 Case in Delhi: State Health Minister Satyendar Jain
"The patient admitted to LNJP Hospital had returned from Tanzania," he said.
The first case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been detected in Delhi, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain was quoted as saying by ANI on Sunday, 5 December.
"First omicron case detected in Delhi. The patient admitted to LNJP Hospital had returned from Tanzania. Till now, 17 people who tested positive for Covid have been admitted to the hospital," he said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(This is a developing story.)
