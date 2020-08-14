First Batch of Ammonium Nitrate Reaches Hyderabad From Chennai
An explosives department official said that companies in Hyderabad usually import double the amount every month.
In what could bring relief to vexed Chennai residents, a Hyderabad-based explosives company has begun transporting the explosive ammonium nitrate to a warehouse in Telangana. The company, Salvo Explosives and Chemicals Pvt Ltd, had purchased the ammonium nitrate through E-auction, but could not transport it due to lockdown restrictions.
According to The News Minute, the company’s warehouse is near Ankireddypalli in the outskirts of Hyderabad and the first consignment of the explosive material has already reached the facility.
News about the presence of ammonium nitrate in Chennai had worried residents, after explosion at an ammonium nitrate warehouse in Beirut Port on 4 August left over 200 dead and more than 5,000 injured.
While many fear that the amount of explosives brought by the company is huge, an official in the explosives department said that under normal circumstance, explosive factories in Hyderabad usually receives much higher imports of ammonium nitrate on a monthly basis.
Infact, the TNM report claims that Salvo Explosives and Chemicals Pvt Ltd usually purchases double the amount of the chemical than was brought from Chennai.
SM Kulkarni, the Deputy Chief Controller for Explosives with the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization, said these explosives are used in quarries, mines and in tunnel-construction.
“Hyderabad is the hub for explosives manufacturing companies. There are 12 licensed companies that are manufacturing explosives in Hyderabad and they fulfill almost 90% of the country’s requirements. These are used in various industries like quarries and mines. Construction companies into tunneling and making canals also use explosives.”SM Kulkarni, the Deputy Chief Controller for Explosives with the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization
Kulkarni said that the licensed companies locate their warehouses far away from the city and follow all safety requirements. “PESO carries out regular compliance checks,” he said.
