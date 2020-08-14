First Batch of Ammonium Nitrate Reaches Hyderabad From Chennai

News about the presence of ammonium nitrate in Chennai had worried residents, after explosion at an ammonium nitrate warehouse in Beirut Port on 4 August left over 200 dead and more than 5,000 injured.

While many fear that the amount of explosives brought by the company is huge, an official in the explosives department said that under normal circumstance, explosive factories in Hyderabad usually receives much higher imports of ammonium nitrate on a monthly basis.

Infact, the TNM report claims that Salvo Explosives and Chemicals Pvt Ltd usually purchases double the amount of the chemical than was brought from Chennai.

SM Kulkarni, the Deputy Chief Controller for Explosives with the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization, said these explosives are used in quarries, mines and in tunnel-construction.