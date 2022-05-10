Firm Hired to Demolish Supertech Twin Towers Seeks Extension of 22 May Deadline

The demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida is likely to not meet the 22 May deadline as the firm hired to carry out the operation has sought an extension till 28 August, citing technicalities.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, the firm hired to demolish the twin towers, said that more explosives will be needed than expected earlier, as the blasts will have to be carried out on an additional floor along with the basement, India Today reported.

However, the Noida Authority has refused to extend the deadline, calling it a breach of the agreement, according to India Today.