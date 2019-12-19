Firing on Shiv Sena Functionary in Mumbai; Assailant Nabbed

An Shiv Sena functionary was injured after an unidentified person opened fire on him in suburban Vikhroli on Thursday, 20 December, morning, a police official said, according to PTI.

The incident took place around 8 am near Sai Mandir in Tagor Nagar area of Vikhroli, he said.

The Sena functionary, identified as Shekhar Jadhav, sustained injuries on his hand and was admitted to Godrej Hospital in Vikhroli, the official said, according to PTI.

The assailant was caught by passers-by and handed over to police, he added. An investigation is underway, according to ANI.