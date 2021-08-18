Firing at Assam-Mizoram Border Escalates Tension Again, One Civilian Injured

Clashes erupted at the Assam-Mizoram border on 26 July that led to the death of six Assam policemen, an incident which was among the deadliest in recent times at the 164.6 km long border that runs between the two states.

At least 50 people were injured in the incident.

The Assam government, currently led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, has decided to approach the Supreme Court for the protection of the Innerline Forest Reserve from destruction and encroachment by Mizoram.

The conflict-ridden history of this tenuous border, lined by the Barak Valley – Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj on the Assam side, and Kolasib, Aizawl, and Mamit on the Mizoram side, dates back to the colonial era.