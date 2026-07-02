One Minute to Move: Inside a Delhi Firefighter’s 24-Hour shift

The caller, who had reportedly seen a man trapped while driving past the area, was by then in Najafgarh and could not provide any useful information. The 'emergency' turned out to be a false alarm. Such calls, firefighters say, consume valuable time and resources.

“When we are occupied with these calls, we may not be available for actual emergencies,” Dalal said.

He further added that public frustration is often directed at firefighters, with people not fully understanding the demands of the job. "Hamara kaam hai logo ki jaan aur maal ko bachana, public naraaz hoti hai ki late aate hai lekin unhe nahi pata ki hum kahi apni duty hi kar rahe hote hai " (Our job is to protect people's lives and property, the public often gets angry and says we arrive late, but they don't realise that we are already carrying out our duties elsewhere when those calls come in.)

A few hours later, at 4:07 pm, another call came in, this time reporting a building collapse in East Delhi’s Geeta Colony. Two firefighters and a driver rushed out. Traffic slowed their journey, and it took them half an hour to reach ITO. Before they could reach the site, however, they were informed that firefighters from a closer station had already arrived and their assistance was no longer required.