7 Dead in Explosion at Cracker Factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore

At least seven persons have died in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Friday, 4 September, the police said.

The incident reportedly took place at Kattumannarkoil, with four other severely wounded. The injured were rushed to the hospital and two of them are in a critical condition, sources said.

The factory owner is also said to have been killed in the explosion and casualties are feared to increase. Most of the workers are said to be women.



Visuals show locals crying near the debris of a concrete structure that has collapsed in the explosion. Bodies can be seen at the accident site.



Firefighters have been rushed to the spot. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.