Fire Breaks Out at Highrise in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill, 8 Rescued
A fire broke out on Wednesday, 5 February, evening at one of the 15 floors of a residential building in posh Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai, officials said.
So far, there is no report of any casualty.
Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, said an official from the Mumbai civic body's disaster management cell.
A fire brigade official said the search and rescue operation is going on at the building, a ground plus 15-storey structure.
The fire was escalated to level III in night, the official said.
Further details are awaited.
