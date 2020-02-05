Fire Breaks Out at Highrise in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill, 8 Rescued
A civic official said the fire erupted on the fifth floor of the Palma Building located near Hanging Garden.
A civic official said the fire erupted on the fifth floor of the Palma Building located near Hanging Garden.(Photo: ANI)

Fire Breaks Out at Highrise in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill, 8 Rescued

PTI
India

A fire broke out on Wednesday, 5 February, evening at one of the 15 floors of a residential building in posh Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai, officials said.

So far, there is no report of any casualty.

A civic official said the fire erupted on the fifth floor of the Palma Building located near the famous Hanging Garden, at around 7 pm.

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, said an official from the Mumbai civic body's disaster management cell.

A fire brigade official said the search and rescue operation is going on at the building, a ground plus 15-storey structure.

The fire was escalated to level III in night, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read : Massive Fire on Brahmaputra Tributary Due to Oil Leakage Doused

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...