At Least 12 killed in Explosion and Fire at Ahmedabad Cotton Mill

At least 12 people were killed in a huge blast and fire in an Ahmedabad cotton mill on Wednesday, 4 November.

Personnel from the police, labour and employment department rushed to the spot on hearing of the blast. Forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are collecting samples to analyse the cause of the explosion.

According to ANI, the army too has joined the operations.

It is being investigated whether the building had obtained clearance from the fire department.