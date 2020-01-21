Fire Rages in Surat’s Raghuveer Market, 40 Fire Tenders at Spot

A fire has broken out in Raghuveer Market in Gujarat’s Surat, reported news agency ANI. Forty fire tenders are at the spot.

Photos from the spot showed a building in flames as fire engines try to douse the fire.

NDTV reported that it was not yet clear how the fire broke out and spread. According to their report, no casualties have been reported so far.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)