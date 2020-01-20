Fire at Delhi Transport Department Office, 8 Fire Tenders at Spot
A fire broke out in an office of the Delhi Transport Department near the Civil Lines metro station on Monday, 20 January, an official said.
A call about the fire was received at 8:38 am, following which eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. The cause of the blaze in not known yet, a Delhi Fire Services official said.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)