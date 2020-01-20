Fire at Delhi Transport Department Office, 8 Fire Tenders at Spot
A fire broke out in an office of the Delhi Transport Department near the Civil Lines metro station on Monday, 20 January, an official said.
A fire broke out in an office of the Delhi Transport Department near the Civil Lines metro station on Monday, 20 January, an official said.(Photo: ANI)

Fire at Delhi Transport Department Office, 8 Fire Tenders at Spot

PTI
India

A fire broke out in an office of the Delhi Transport Department near the Civil Lines metro station on Monday, 20 January, an official said.

A call about the fire was received at 8:38 am, following which eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. The cause of the blaze in not known yet, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...