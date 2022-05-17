ADVERTISEMENT

1 Dead After Fire Breaks Out at Banquet Hall in Delhi's Ashok Vihar

Ten fire tenders were immediately rushed to douse the flames at the banquet hall.

i

One person was killed in a fire that broke out at a banquet hall in Delhi's Ashok Vihar on Tuesday, 17 May.

A call regarding the fire in the Atlantis banquet hall was received around 5:45 pm. Ten fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot in Delhi's GT Karnal Road.

A man named Harsh Chopra was found in unconscious at the hall, and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

"A fire that started at the ground floor of Atlantis Banquet Hall in PS Bharat Nagar area has been contained promptly through a joint effort by fire services personnel and police staff. Rescue operation is over. One person lost his life, others are safe," the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the government was in constant touch with fire officials, and was monitoring the operation to get the situation under control.

