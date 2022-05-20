Major Fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan Cycle Market, Cooling Ops Underway
27 fire tenders were rushed to Delhi’s Jhandewalan Cycle Market to douse the flames.
A fire broke out at central Delhi's Jhandewalan cycle market on Friday, 20 May.
Information regarding the fire was received by officials around 2.05 pm, after which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the site near the Videocon Tower.
Officials also said that no casualty had been reported so far.
Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that the fire had broken out in 10 shops in the building, and that "cooling operations" were still underway.
Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain put out a tweet saying that the situation had been brought under control.
"In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out in Delhi's Jhandewalan cycle market near Videocon Tower. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the accident spot. Our brave fire fighters have successfully controlled the situation. No casualties have been reported so far," Jain said.
