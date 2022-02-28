Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's NG Royal Park Area, Firefighting Ops Underway

A level 2 fire broke out on the tenth floor of the NG Royal Apartment in the Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai on Monday, 28 February.

Firefighting operations are underway, with eight fire tenders and six fire jets present at the spot.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. Officials have said that the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, NDTV reported.

(This is a developing story.)