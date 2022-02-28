ADVERTISEMENT
Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's NG Royal Park Area, Firefighting Ops Underway
Eight fire tenders and six fire jets are present at the spot.
i
A level 2 fire broke out on the tenth floor of the NG Royal Apartment in the Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai on Monday, 28 February.
Firefighting operations are underway, with eight fire tenders and six fire jets present at the spot.
No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. Officials have said that the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, NDTV reported.
(This is a developing story.)
(With inputs from NDTV.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×