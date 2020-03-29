Fire That Broke Out at Shop in Shaheen Bagh Doused, No Casualties
A fire broke out at a furniture shop in south Delhi's Shaheen Bagh late on Sunday, 29 March.
A call was received at 8:46 pm and four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze at the shop, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said, according to PTI. The fire has been doused and no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
A months-long sit-in in the area against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register had been recently cleared by the police.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
