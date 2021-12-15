Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp in Nuh: Shanties Gutted, Belongings Charred

As per Sabbir Ahmed, founder of Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, no casualties have been reported so far.

However, visuals indicate that the shanties have been gutted to such an extent that several refugee families have lost their homes in the thick of winters. Their belongings too appear to have been charred beyond recognition.

Meanwhile, DC Nuh has said that a short circuit is suspected to be reason behind the fire. He also added that temporary shelter arrangements are being made for the displaced families.

As per the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, this is the third incident of fire at a Rohingya refugee camp this year. Prior to this, a camp of 55 families in Delhi and 12 families in Jammu lost their shelters.