Fire at Pune Factory: 18 Dead, PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia 

PTI quoted a fire department official as saying, “The fire broke out due to a spark in the packaging section. As there was plastic all around, so it spread rapidly.” Authorities had to break the walls of the premises to rescue the trapped civilians.

Most of the dead were residents of Mulshi taluka. Deputy Chief Minister and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said the state government will pay Rs 5 lakh each to the victims’ kin.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.