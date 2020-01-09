Fire at Printing Press in Delhi’s Patparganj Leaves One Dead
At least one person was killed in a fire incident that broke out in a three-storeyed paper printing press in Delhi’s Patparganj Industrial area on Thursday, 9 January.
IANS
India

At least one person has been killed in a fire that broke out in a three-storeyed paper printing press in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial area on Thursday, 9 January.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS that the fire was reported at 2:38 am.

“A total of 30 fire tenders are deployed at the spot. One casualty has happened and the body has been recovered and moved to the hospital,” the Delhi Fire Chief stated.

As per the Delhi fire service chief, the fire broke out at the ground and second floor.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and the rescue operations were underway.

This fire comes nearly a week after a massive blaze in a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi. A part of the building had collapsed after an explosion, in which a firefighter was killed and 14 others injured.

