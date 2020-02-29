Fire at Chennai Warehouse, Rs 100 Cr Worth Raw Material Destroyed

A fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in Chennai on Saturday, 29 February, and spread quickly across the facility, damaging raw materials worth about Rs 100 crore, a top Fire and Rescue Services official said.

The blaze, amid clouds of thick black smoke, spread rapidly since the chemical was highly combustible. The cause of the fire is being probed, DGP, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, C Sylendra Babu said.