At least 8 Injured in Fire at Chemical Factory in Hyderabad

At least eight people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory on Saturday, 12 December, in the Industrial Development Area in Hyderabad’s Bolarum.

According to preliminary reports, the fire was triggered by a blast in the reactor. The injured have been shifted to the nearby Mamatha Hospital, and fire tenders were pressed into action immediately to contain the fire.

One of the factory workers told the media that around 120 people work in a shift. However, since at that time the shift was changing, 40 people were present in the factory. He added that of the eight people, three were badly injured.