Six Killed, 13 Injured in Fire at Chemical Factory in Andhra Pradesh
Six people were killed and 13 others injured after a fire broke out at a pharmaceutical unit at Akkireddygudem in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh around Thursday midnight, 14 April.
A reactor blast due to gas leak is suspected to be the cause behind the fire.
The fire was brought under control in two hours.
According to reports, the victims were working in Unit 4 of the pharmaceutical unit when the fire broke out.
All the six who died were migrant workers from Bihar. They were identified as Udurupathi Krishnaiah, B Kiran Kumar, Kaaru Ravi Das, Manoj Kumar, Suvaas Ravi Das, and Habdas Ravi Das.
Only two victims' bodies have been recovered so far, as per NDTV.
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Announces Compensation
Meanwhile, Chief Minister (CM) Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the incident and announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family members of the deceased.
He also announced Rs 5 lakh for those critically injured and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries.
Officials have been instructed to monitor the health of the injured and the Superintendent of Police and district collector have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the reason for the incident.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
