6 Dead in Explosion at AIMS Pvt Ltd in Vadodara
At least six persons were killed and several injured in a blast at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday, 11 January, the police said.

The explosion took place at around 11 am at AIMS Industries Limited near Gavasad village in Padra, an official from Vadu Police Station said.

While six people died on the spot, several were reportedly injured and have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The fire brigade has been pressed into service, he said, adding that relief and rescue operations are underway.

