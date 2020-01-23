FIR Lodged Against Magsaysay Award Winner Sandeep Pandey

Magsaysay Award winner and human rights activist Sandeep Pandey was booked on Wednesday, 22 January, for allegedly making inappropriate comments against Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

On Tuesday, national vice president of Hindu Mahasabha Rajiv Kumar filed a complaint alleging that Pandey made the comments while addressing anti-citizenship law protestors at Aligarh Muslim Univeristy on Sunday, 19 January, police said.

The FIR was lodged at the Civil Lines police station under sections 153 A (provocation with intent to cause riots) and 505 (1)b (inciting public or community to commit an offence).

In his address, Pandey had also said that the same people are "dividing Hindus and Muslims" who had done the same thing during British Raj.