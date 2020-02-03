FIR For Pro-Sharjeel Imam Slogans in Mumbai; Sedition Invoked
An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, including 124A (Sedition) at Mumbai's Azad Maidan Police Station in connection with the raising of slogans in support of JNU student Sharjeel Imam at the 'Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering', ANI reported on Monday, 3 February.
The gathering was held at Azad Maidan on 1 February.
Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Monday extended the police custody of Imam by three days, who was arrested on sedition charges himself.
Imam was produced at the residence of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak in the evening amid high security, said advocate Mishika Singh, appearing for the Jawaharlal Nehru University research scholar in the matter, according to PTI.
Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on 28 January for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia University and in Aligarh.
He was brought to Delhi the next day.
The court had earlier sent Imam to a five-day police custody.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
