FIR For Pro-Sharjeel Imam Slogans in Mumbai; Sedition Invoked

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, including 124A (Sedition) at Mumbai's Azad Maidan Police Station in connection with the raising of slogans in support of JNU student Sharjeel Imam at the 'Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering', ANI reported on Monday, 3 February.

The gathering was held at Azad Maidan on 1 February.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Monday extended the police custody of Imam by three days, who was arrested on sedition charges himself.

Imam was produced at the residence of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak in the evening amid high security, said advocate Mishika Singh, appearing for the Jawaharlal Nehru University research scholar in the matter, according to PTI.