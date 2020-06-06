The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has lodged an FIR against senior journalist Vinod Dua on a complaint made by BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar, wherein he accused Dua of “fake news marketing” on his show on YouTube channel HW News, The Wire reported.The FIR was registered on Thursday, 4 June, at Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar police station and alleged that Dua is “committing offence of public nuisance, mischief, printing and engraving matters known to be defamatory, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, statements conducting to public mischief, etc, and other cognisable offence inter alias offence punishable under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act”.The BJP spokesperson also mentioned that, in an episode that showed former Congress MP Jyotiradiya Scindia, Dua “made a false and imposter reporting whereby he used genuine content and shared (the) same with false, made-up sources,” The Wire report added.Vinod Dua told The Wire that he came to know about the FIR only after he saw Kumar’s tweet on the same.“Delhi Police is yet to get in touch with me about the complaint though. Once the police gets in touch, I will take the next course of action,” Dua added.The FIR further accused Dua of misreporting the Delhi riots, CAA protests, and blaming the central government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, for the same. The FIR further makes a mention of Dua’s comments on the Vyapam scam.According to The Indian Express, the FIR has been registered under sections 290 (public nuisance), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 505 (2) (sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter) of the IPC.(With inputs from The Wire, The Indian Express)Delhi Riots: New Charge Sheets Push ‘Hindu Retaliation’ Narrative We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.