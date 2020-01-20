FIR Filed Against 2 Pro-CAA Members for Pulling Rajgarh DC’s Hair

An FIR has been registered against two people for allegedly misbehaving with Deputy Collector Priya Verma during a demonstration held by BJP workers in Rajgarh on Sunday, 19 January, in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. One of the accused has been arrested.

In a video posted by ANI, Deputy Collector Verma can be seen approaching the pro-CAA member and dragging them towards the direction of uniformed police officers. The video next shows Verma slapping and hitting a member. Several members are then seen surrounding her, after which a member pulls her hair from the back.

The rally was taken out despite prohibitory orders in place in Rajgarh since Saturday night and according to officials, requests were made to the BJP to cancel the demonstration.