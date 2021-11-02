FIR Filed Against BJP Leader Vikram Randhawa for Hate Speech Against Muslims
Randhawa, however, said that the video was doctored and projected his remarks in a wrong context.
The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police, on Tuesday, 2 November, registered a First Information Report (FIR) against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vikram Randhawa for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims, news agency ANI reported.
The J&K BJP unit also issued a notice to Randhawa, asking him to explain his position within 48 hours to a Disciplinary Committee after he was reportedly seen making 'reckless and indisciplined statements' against the community in a video, which has gone viral on social media, reported ANI.
After advocate Muzaffar Ali Shah filed a written complaint, a case against Randhawa was registered at the Bahu Fort Police Station.
After India's T20 World Cup match loss to Pakistan, on Sunday, 24 October, Randhawa could be heard saying in the video that those who celebrate Pakistan's win should "not only be beaten up and skinned but their Indian citizenship should also be cancelled", reported The Indian Express.
He also asked Muslims to "offer namaz on WhatsApp instead of occupying the roads".
Randhawa, however, told the daily that the video was doctored and projected his remarks in a wrong context. He claimed that his namaz remark was actually a statement made by a Pakistani journalist against Kashmiri Muslims.
After the video went viral, BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi distanced the party from Randhawa's remarks and said he must have made them in his individual capacity. "We want inclusive growth for all the regions," he said. "For us, people of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir are equally important, and we want peace and progress of all across the Union Territory."
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
