FIR Filed Against BJP Leader Vikram Randhawa for Hate Speech Against Muslims

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police, on Tuesday, 2 November, registered a First Information Report (FIR) against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vikram Randhawa for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims, news agency ANI reported.

The J&K BJP unit also issued a notice to Randhawa, asking him to explain his position within 48 hours to a Disciplinary Committee after he was reportedly seen making 'reckless and indisciplined statements' against the community in a video, which has gone viral on social media, reported ANI.

After advocate Muzaffar Ali Shah filed a written complaint, a case against Randhawa was registered at the Bahu Fort Police Station.