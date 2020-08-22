FIR Filed Against BJP Leader’s Son for Fake NCERT Books Scam
While 12 people have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the case, Gupta is on the run.
An FIR has been registered by the Uttar Pradesh police against Sachin Gupta, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjeev Gupta for printing duplicate NCERT books worth Rs 35 crore, reported News18. While 12 people have so far been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with this case, Gupta is on the run, and remains at large.
Special Task Force sub-inspector Sanjay Solanki has also filed a case against Sachin Gupta and five others, at the Partapur police station, the report added.
The scam was reportedly discovered in the Meerut district of UP by the Special Task Force. According to News18, STF DSP Brajesh Kumar Singh has said that Sachin Gupta is the owner of a warehouse at Acchonda in Partapur and a printing press at Mohkampur.
“He is absconding at the moment and efforts are being made to arrest him. Shortly after the raid, police officers spoke to Sachin over the phone and he said that he was coming with the papers of books, but did not come later and also switched off his mobile.”
WHAT DOES THE PROBE SAY SO FAR?
The probe, so far, has unearthed that the duplicate books were printed and supplied in seven states including UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Delhi, according to News18. The fake NCERT books were also of about 364 types, including Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics books for Classes 9 to 12.
Previously, too, Sachin Gupta was involved in printing fake UP board books, the report added, citing investigating officers. It remains unclear though if any action was taken in the previous instance.
WHY THIS MATTERS
As reported by News18, genuine NCERT books are only printed in Delhi, and available to retailers at a commission of 15 percent. Besides, in order to procure the genuine books, retailers have to pay the full amount in advance.
The duplicate books, on the other hand, are available at 30 percent commission and no advance payment is needed to purchase them.
According to News18, wholesale and retail booksellers are also part of the gang embroiled in this scam.
FORMER CM AKHILESH YADAV REACTS
Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday, took to Twitter to ask the BJP to give its leaders a lesson in moral education.
“BJP, which changes the education policy, should first teach moral education lessons to its leaders, who are involved in a fraud related to fake books worth crores of rupees. The truth of the people clad in fake honesty has now been revealed.”Akhilesh Yadav, Former Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
