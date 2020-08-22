FIR Filed Against BJP Leader’s Son for Fake NCERT Books Scam

An FIR has been registered by the Uttar Pradesh police against Sachin Gupta, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjeev Gupta for printing duplicate NCERT books worth Rs 35 crore, reported News18. While 12 people have so far been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with this case, Gupta is on the run, and remains at large.



Special Task Force sub-inspector Sanjay Solanki has also filed a case against Sachin Gupta and five others, at the Partapur police station, the report added.

The scam was reportedly discovered in the Meerut district of UP by the Special Task Force. According to News18, STF DSP Brajesh Kumar Singh has said that Sachin Gupta is the owner of a warehouse at Acchonda in Partapur and a printing press at Mohkampur.