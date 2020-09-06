FIR Against Uttarakhand BJP MLA, Wife in Sexual Harassment Case
The FIR comes after the HC, on Friday, stayed the arrest of the complainant on charges of extortion.
After the Uttarakhand High Court's order, an FIR has been registered against Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Negi and his wife over sexual harassment allegations.
The case has been lodged in Nehru Colony police station. While a case of sexual harassment has been filed against Mahesh Negi, his wife Rita Negi has been booked for threatening to kill the complainant and trying to cover up the case.
WHAT IS KNOWN SO FAR
- The Uttarakhand HC on Friday, 4 September, stayed the arrest of the complainant and asked the state government to file a response by 12 October on the writ petition filed by her. Dehradun Police had earlier registered a FIR against the survivor after the complaint of the BJP MLA's wife.
- The MLA’s wife had accused the complainant of demanding Rs 5 crore by threatening the family to lodge a false rape complainant against her MLA husband.
- On the same day, the complainant released a video on social media where she accused Rita Negi of filing a false complaint and alleged the MLA had been sexually harassing her for the last two years. She also claimed that she has a daughter with the MLA. She demanded a DNA test of her daughter to prove her claims.
- On 16 August, the woman filed a counter complaint and alleged that the BJP MLA has raped her on several occasions and fathered her child.
- She said that she is a neighbour of the MLA, and met him as a result of her mother’s illness in 2016. Negi allegedly travelled with her to Mussoorie, Nainital, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Nepal from 2016-2018, during which time he allegedly raped her several times.
- She also wrote to the state women's commission claiming a threat to her life and property. Taking cognisance of her complaint, the panel wrote to the Dehradun police asking them to take necessary actions.
- On 19 August, the MLA recorded his statement in the matter.
