FIR Against Uttarakhand BJP MLA, Wife in Sexual Harassment Case

After the Uttarakhand High Court's order, an FIR has been registered against Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Negi and his wife over sexual harassment allegations.

The case has been lodged in Nehru Colony police station. While a case of sexual harassment has been filed against Mahesh Negi, his wife Rita Negi has been booked for threatening to kill the complainant and trying to cover up the case.