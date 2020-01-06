SP Booked for Allegedly Sexually Harassing Cop’s Minor Daughter

An FIR has been registered on Sunday, 5 January, against the Superintendent of Police of a hill district in Assam under the POCSO Act on the charge of sexually harassing a minor daughter of another senior police officer during a new year party.

The SP threw the party on 31 December 2019 in which a senior lady police official went with her teenage daughter, sources said on Sunday.

The IPS officer allegedly sexually harassed the teenager in an inebriated condition inside a room of his official bungalow at the district headquarter town.

The girl's mother, who is a senior Assam Police Services officer, lodged a complaint along with her daughter at the All Women Police Station and "a case was registered on 3 January under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," a police source said.

The girl's statement has already been recorded but whether the SP has been questioned is not yet clear.